Halle Berry determined not to fade away

American actress Halle Berry has made it clear that she is not to be underestimated. The Oscar-winning star features in the new thriller Crime 101 alongside Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and Nick Nolte. Notably, the actress believes she is more than capable of committing a heist more skillfully than any of her co-stars.

Speaking to E! News, Halle Berry stated, “They just know that I have reached a stage where I have zero fs to give. So they know I would try it. Why not? I have no more Fs to give.”

Refusing to fade into the background, the Catwoman star has long been a vocal advocate for women in Hollywood. She has no intention of disappearing from the spotlight; instead, she is eager for what lies ahead and is committed to making a lasting impact. Berry views this period as the beginning of the next major phase of her career.

In Crime 101, Berry’s character encounters misogyny and ageism, themes the actress knows all too well. “We’re not done at 50, 60, or even 70. We have so much more to offer,” she told Variety. She continued, “I’m 60 this year, and I feel like I’m just getting my second groove started, so I’m not done.”

True to form, Halle Berry remains unafraid to speak out against prejudice. In one scene, her character orders a male supervisor to “shut the f*** up”—an action she candidly admits she has taken in her own life when necessary.