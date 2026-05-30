Halle Berry reflects on her painful divorce with Eric Benét

Halle Berry revealed her past marriage to Eric Benét. She also revealed that she still remembers “every detail” of the painful split that rocked her world.

In her recent interview on the show, Today with Jenna and Sheinelle, she discussed how “therapeutic” it was to talk about the infidelity.

Whilst appreciating Gayle King for sharing her story about her ex-husband’s infidelity, Halle stated, “I’m proud of her for, you know, saying that and sharing this, that happened, because it has happened to many of us”. She continued, “You remember every detail of the whole situation, and it stays with you forever. So when you can share it somehow, that’s therapeutic.”

The Crime 101 actress added, “It’s a catharsis, when you can really share it, and someone else can say what their experience has been. So I appreciate her.” Shanelle Jones then asked Hale if she ever felt like he “had to hide” when cheating accusations erupted in her marriage.

“I couldn’t hide; it was all over the news,” she replied. “I didn’t talk about it necessarily, very publicly. But I did talk about it. I did not carry the shame. I talked about it with my friends. I talked about it with other women.” The actress explained, “There were children involved. So, I didn’t go on a public rampage about things. But I did talk about it, and it was very, very helpful”.

Halle Berry ended her marriage with Benèt in 2005.