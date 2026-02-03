Halle Berry reveals why she made boundary for public interview

Halle Berry revealed what made her draw a rigid boundary for her interview.

The 59-year-old has notably refused to be interviewed for almost a decade. In a confessional chat with The Cut, the American actress disclosed that the actual reason behind her decision was personal.

She also stated that during her vulnerable times, her love life was twisted and turned in an awful way.

“I pretty much stopped doing interviews for a decade because I got tired of the same old story,” adding, “It was always: ‘Poor Halle Unlucky in Love Again'”.

The John Wick actress earlier made headlines, which she elaborated, “Hmm. ‘Halle Berry Is Not a Damsel in Distress'”.

She noted another punch, “‘Halle Berry Is Not a Victim of Failed Relationships.’ ‘Halle Berry Never Said It’s Anyone Else’s Fault’”.

Moreover, she pointed out what has affected the star, “After my third divorce, people started to say, ‘What’s wrong with her? She’s crazy. She can’t keep a man’”.

She further said that, “And I would always argue, ‘Who says I want to keep a man if he’s not the right man? While speaking of her current relationship with Van Hunt, the mother of two says she is “in the best relationship I have ever had”.

Notably, the veteran star had first married baseball player David Justice in the 90s, then singer Eric Benet, and lastly actor Martinez.