Halle Berry won worst actor award for Catwoman, burned it later

Actor and director Halle Berry spoke on accepting her Worst Actor award in person in the Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as Razzies, before burning it.

It is to be mentioned that she won the infamous award for her work in the DC Comics film Catwoman. She came to the ceremony with the Academy Award which she had won for her performance in Monster’s Ball in her hands.

Halle Berry, who directed Bruised, said that winning an Oscar award does not mean that a celebrity is better than the rest.

“I went to the Razzie because I feel like we all take ourselves so seriously,” the 55-year-old said as quoted in the report. “If we get an award, if we get the Oscar, we somehow are made to feel like we’re somehow better than everybody else, but we’re really not.

“You were just chosen that year by your peers, and you were acknowledged for doing what they considered stellar work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

She added that a celebrity being nominated or winning a Razzie award does not mean they are the worst either.

“If you find yourself face to face with a Razzie, does that mean you’re the worst actor there ever was? Probably not. You just got the piss taken out on you that year by a group of people that can.”

Read More: Halle Berry reveals the toughest challenge of career

The Catwoman star stated that she has no problems in attending the Razzies when she can come to the Academy Awards, adding that a celebrity cannot be a good winner unless they are a good loser.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!