Halloween 2025 kicks off: Instagram and TikTok buzz with creative costumes

Halloween has officially begun, with the stars from music, film and fashion showcasing their most creative costumes on Instagram and TikTok.

This year’s costumes, ranging from nostalgic throwbacks to bold pop culture tributes, are already dominating social media. North West led the trend by dressing as a member of the Japanese metal group BABYMETAL, while Chloe Bailey paid homage to Beyoncé’s Foxxy Cleopatra from Austin Powers: Goldmember. Keke Palmer coordinated with her son as Snoop Dogg, and Paris Hilton made a splash by channelling Britney Spears from Oops!… I Did It Again.

Other notable costumes included Megan Thee Stallion as Choso from Jujutsu Kaisen and Janelle Monae, who wowed fans with two unforgettable looks, Beetlejuice and The Cat in the Hat. Demi Lovato revived her viral “Poot Lovato” meme, while Coco Jones, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall each showcased their own cinematic flair.

the 28-year-old rapper and member of BLACKPINK, once again stole the spotlight this Halloween by transforming into the iconic character Jibaro from the animated series Love, Death & Robots. Sharing photos and a captivating video of her costume on Instagram, the “Pink Venom” singer showcased her impressive dance moves while her unique accessories swayed in rhythm, which she also highlighted in a TikTok video.

Fans and the broader online community were captivated by her look, with one user dubbing her “the hottest Halloween queen.” Others were left in disbelief, commenting, “It’s not Lisa (hard to accept).” Following the release of her cosplay, edits featuring the singer quickly went viral, with one TikTok user proclaiming they had “never seen a better Jibaro cosplay” than Lisa’s recreation.

As always, Heidi Klum’s famous Halloween bash, known as Heidiween, is the event to watch. The supermodel is renowned for her elaborate transformations, from E.T. to a human worm, and fans are eagerly anticipating her 2025 reveal.

With so many early costume showcases taking over timelines, this Halloween demonstrates once again that celebrities excel at turning the spooky season into a fashion spectacle. More jaw-dropping transformations are expected as the big night approaches.