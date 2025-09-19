Halsey says she's 'not allowed' to make new music

Singer-actor Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, known professionally as Halsey, says she is not being allowed to work on a new music album.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe, Halsey, who was most recently seen in Tony Tost’s crime thriller , hinted that record label, Sony Music’s Columbia Records, is not allowing her to work on new music, following the poor commercial performance of her last release, .

“I can’t make an album right now—I’m not allowed to,” she said. “That’s the reality, because The Great Impersonator didn’t perform the way they thought it was going to.”

Notably, in her fifth studio album and first with the record label, ‘The Great Impersonator’, Halsey reflected on personal struggles with life and health, after being diagnosed with lupus and a T cell lymphoproliferative disorder. The album was received positively by the music critics and debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 albums chart, selling 93,000 units in its first week.