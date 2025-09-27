Halsey shares a rare health update amid lupus battle

Singer-actor Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, known professionally as Halsey, reveals that she has recently undergone a round of chemotherapy as she gets treated for lupus and T-cell disorder.

In a rare update on her health, while battling multiple illnesses, Halsey, 31, said in her latest TikTok video, dated September 25, “Just coming on here to give you guys a speed round of updates.”

“Just did another few sessions of chemo, had a new port placed,” she revealed, while having a medical tape on her collarbone and chest.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip While responding to a fan’s comment on her video, the ‘Great Impersonator’ star also shared, “I also can’t stand for like a week or more. You guys see me between treatment where I have energy. The time flies by when I’m recovering, so it doesn’t seem like as long, but it’s definitely a while.”

For the unversed, Halsey, who had already been struggling with endometriosis since 2016, in addition to Ehlers–Danlos syndrome, Sjögren syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, and POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome), revealed last June that she has been diagnosed with Lupus and T-cell disorder.