Hamad Azhar resigns as PTI Punjab President

KARACHI: The former National Assembly (NA) member Hammad Azhar resigned as president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab chapter on Thursday, ARY News reported.

In his recent social media post on X [formerly Twitter], Hammad Azhar announced his resignation and expressed frustration over his limited access to the party’s founder and the lack of input in organizational decisions within the Punjab province.

He revealed that many of these decisions were influenced by lobbying rather than merit, leading to his growing discontent. Despite these challenges, Azhar emphasized that he had not held a press conference or made any deals regarding his resignation.

He also mentioned the difficulties he faces in movement, stating that his movement is restricted and he is not ‘allowed’ to meet PTI founder in Adiala jail.

Azhar clarified that while he is resigning from the presidency and remains committed to PTI as an activist, continuing his support for the party’s cause.

