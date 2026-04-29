Hamas commander, child assassinated in Israeli strikes in Gaza

Jerusalem: Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip killed five people on Tuesday, including a Hamas commander and a nine-year-old boy, Palestinian sources said.

Despite an October ceasefire, the Palestinian territory remains gripped by daily violence as Israeli strikes continue, with both the military and Hamas accusing one another of breaking the truce.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said four people were killed and six others injured when a drone fired two missiles at a car in Gaza City’s western Al-Rimal neighbourhood.

A Gazan security source identified two of the victims as Hamas commander Iyad al-Shanbari and his son Salah. He did not mention the other two people, and there was no immediate reaction from Hamas.

In a separate incident, the civil defence agency said nine-year-old Adel al-Najjar was killed “when an Israeli drone strike took place alongside artillery shelling east of Khan Yunis”.

The army said “a suspect in the area of the Yellow Line approached troops, posing an immediate threat” and entered a building, which was then hit by the air force.

But following a review, a spokesman said it became clear that “an uninvolved individual entered the structure and was likely injured as a result”.

On Monday, Gaza medics said they received the body of 15-year-old Ayham al-Omari, who was shot dead in the northern town of Beit Lahiya.

The Israeli military said soldiers in northern Gaza had opened fire after they identified “a suspect… posing an immediate threat”.

The ceasefire has largely halted the Gaza war.

But violence has persisted, with at least 818 Palestinians killed since the truce began, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which is under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

Over the same period, the Israeli military said five soldiers have been killed in Gaza.