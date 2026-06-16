Gaza City: Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas on Monday hailed a deal between the United States and Iran, expressing hope it would help put an end to violence in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas accuses Israel of truce violations and the Gaza Strip remains gripped by bloodshed as progress on permanently ending the war remains stalled.

In a statement, Hamas said it “welcomes the announced agreement on the memorandum of understanding between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States,” congratulating its backer Iran for its “steadfasteness… in the face of pressures and challenges.”

“We hope that this agreement will serve as a step to contribute to enhancing regional stability and positively reflect on various regional files, foremost the immediate cessation of the ongoing Zionist aggression against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and an end to the repeated attacks and violations against Lebanon and all other fronts,” it added.

At least 992 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect on October 10 last year, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

The Israeli army has reported five deaths in its ranks during the same period.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that the country’s forces would remain in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza indefinitely, hours after the United States and Iran agreed to end the Middle East war, including in Lebanon.

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