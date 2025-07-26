web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, July 26, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Hamas rejects Trump remarks on Gaza talks breakdown

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

Gaza: Hamas officials expressed surprise on Saturday at US President Donald Trump’s accusation that the group “didn’t really want” a ceasefire and hostage release deal for Gaza.

Trump made the allegation of Friday a day after Israel and the United States quit indirect negotiations with Hamas in Qatar that had lasted nearly three weeks.

“Trump’s remarks are particularly surprising, especially as they come at a time when progress had been made on some of the negotiation files,” Hamas official Taher al-Nunu told AFP.

“So far, we have not been informed of any issues regarding the files under discussion in the indirect ceasefire negotiations”, he added

Nunu, who is close to Hamas’s most senior political officials, said he was “surprised” that Israel and the United States had left the talks.

Announcing the recall of US mediators on Thursday, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff accused Hamas of not “acting in good faith”.

Though not part of the Hamas negotiating team, Hamas politburo member Izzat al-Rishq insisted the group had shown “flexibility” in the talks.

“The American statements deliberately ignore the real obstructionist to all agreements, Netanyahu’s government, which continues to put obstacles, deceive and evade commitments,” he said.

Both Hamas officials called on the United States to be more even-handed in its role as mediator in the quest for a ceasefire after more than 21 months of fighting.

“We call for an end to the US bias in favour of Netanyahu, who is obstructing any agreement”, Nunu said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.