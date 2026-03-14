Hamas urges Iran to stop 'targeting neighbouring' countries

GAZA CITY, Palestine: Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas on Saturday called on Iran to refrain from targeting neighbouring countries, while affirming Tehran’s right to defend itself against Israel and the United States.

“While affirming the right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to respond to this aggression by all available means in accordance with international norms and laws, the movement calls on the brothers in Iran to avoid targeting neighbouring countries,” Hamas said in a statement.

Hamas, which fought a devastating two-year war with Israel in Gaza, also called on the international community to “work towards halting” the ongoing war immediately.

The group previously condemned the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, on the first day of the war as a “heinous crime”, acknowledging his longstanding support for the Palestinian movement.

“He provided all forms of political, diplomatic and military support to our people, our cause, and our resistance,” the movement said soon after the killing of Khamenei.