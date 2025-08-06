‘Hamilton’ set to arrive in theatres in September

Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced the release of ‘Hamilton’ in theatres in September this year.

Speaking during his interview on ‘The Tonight Show,’ the actor surprised fans by revealing that the Tony Award-winning musical will hit the theatres on September 5.

“I have an announcement! So, tomorrow is the 10-year anniversary of ‘Hamilton,’ and we’ve been celebrating all year. But we have one more way to celebrate,” he said.

Lin-Manuel Miranda continued, “We filmed most of the original cast performing in ‘Hamilton’ in 2016, and we always wanted to release it theatrically, but then the pandemic hit, and so we decided to release it on streaming so that everyone could see it at home whenever they wanted. But, September 5, you will be able to see ‘Hamilton’ in movie theatres nationwide and in Puerto Rico.”

Disney premiered the ‘Hamilton’ movie in July 2020, a year before its planned release in theatres.

Tickets for the film are up for sale, with the movie scheduled to release in theatres in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico on September 5.

The ‘Hamilton’ movie will hit the theatres in the UK and Ireland on September 26, while Australia and New Zealand fans will get to watch the film in cinemas on November 13.

It is worth noting here that the Broadway musical won a staggering 11 Tonys and a Pulitzer Prize for drama after its debut in 2015.

Apart from Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, cast members are Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.