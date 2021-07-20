Gas supply to CNG stations, non-export sectors restored: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said on Tuesday that gas supply to CNG stations and non-export industrial sector in the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) network has been restored.

He said the gas supply was suspended two days back to meet “peaking power needs”.

On July 18, the minister had said gas was being diverted to the power sector to meet its peak demands. The power generation capacity of China Hub power plant has been affected due to a lightning strike, energy minister said in a social media statement.

The water outflows from Mangla Dam has also been lower than the routine, he said.

Hammad Azhar said that some local gas, 3.75% of total, has been diverted to the power sector to meet the electricity demand. This diversion of gas was a temporary arrangement for a few days, he tweeted.