Energy minister phones Iran’s diplomat over Makran power crisis

ISLAMABAD: Federal energy minister Hammad Azhar has Thursday telephoned the Iranian diplomat to discuss the power supply crisis in Balochistan areas that are contiguous with and power-dependent on Iran, ARY News reported.

Hammad Azhar has said these areas facing the power outage are not reliant on the national grid but they get their electricity share from the Iranian grid.

وزیر توانائی @Hammad_Azhar کا ایرانی سفیر کو ٹیلی فون ایران میں بجلی شارٹفال کے باعث بلوچستان کے کچھ علاقوں میں لوڈشیڈنگ کے معاملے پربات چیت وزیر توانائی نے بلوچستان کو بجلی کی جلد ازجلد بحالی کی پر زور دیا ایرانی سفیر کی وزیر توانائی کو بجلی کی جلد بحالی کی یقین دہانی — Ministry of Energy (@MoWP15) July 29, 2021

We have raised the issue with the neighbour government and have called on them to resolve the matter shortly. He added that the resolution to this problem is sought with Iran but all the while efforts are being put in to connect these areas to the national grid.

ایرانی حکومت بجلی کی جلد بحالی کے لیے اقدامات کررہی ہے ، ایرانی سفیر حکومت بجلی کے ترسیلی نظام کی بہتری کے لیے اقدامات کررہی ہے وفاقی وزیر

بلوچستان کے ساحلی علاقوں کو نیشنل گرڈ سے منسلک کرنے کے لیے اقدامات کررہے ہیں بلوچستان میں بجلی کی لوڈشیڈنگ کے مسئلے پر جلد قابوپالیں گے — Ministry of Energy (@MoWP15) July 29, 2021

The realization of the plan requires laying the cable network across hundreds of miles which may be completed by two years, he said.

This development was tweeted today by the official handle of the federal power ministry Hammad Azhar.

Power outages in Makran region owing to short supply from Iran

Earleir today Hammad Azhar acknowledged the coastal areas of Balochistan are facing power load-shedding owing to a shortage of electricity in Iran.

Hammad Azhar said that Gwadar, Turbat and other parts of Makran region facing power outages as they are not linked with the national electric grid. These areas depend on the import of electricity from Iran, he said.

“The government has raised the matter with Iran and requested them to ensure power supply to the routine level,” the energy minister Hammad Azhar said.