Hammad Azhar’s father ‘arrested’ in Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar on Sunday claimed police have ‘arrested’ his 82-year-old father Mian Azhar in Lahore.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is gearing up for its first power show today. The founding chairman and former prime minister called for a nationwide protest, marking the party’s first significant display of force since the May 9 riots.

Hammad Azhar took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his frustration. The PTI leader said police have ‘arrested’ his father during a public rally in NA-129.

بزدل لاڈلے اور خوفزدہ حکومت کے حکم پر میرے والد کو گرفتار کر لیا گیا ہے۔ این اے 129 کے کارکن اپنے اپنے مقام سے ریلیاں نکالیں۔ pic.twitter.com/cFXX2icbK1 — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) January 28, 2024

Hammad Azhar also shared a picture of his father in police custody from his X, account.

Before January 24, in connection with the attack on the Jinnah House case, Lahore Police had conducted a raid to apprehend Hammad Azhar, a leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). However, the suspect, who was giving refuge to Hammad Azhar, managed to facilitate his escape.