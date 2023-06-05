34.9 C
Hammad Azhar’s father returns home

LAHORE: Former Punjab governor Mian Muhammad Azhar, father of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Hammad Azhar has returned home after brief ‘detention’, ARY News reported.

The news was confirmed by Hammad Azhar on his official Twitter handle.

“He’s back Alhamdolilah. They picked him up at this time, took him to a CIA police station and went through his phone for one hour,” Azhar tweeted.

Earlier, Hammad Azhar said that his father had been taken by ‘police and some unknown people’ to an undisclosed location.

According to a tweet posted by Hammad Azhar, he expressed distress over the arrest of his 82-year-old father, Mian Muhammad Azhar, who already suffers from multiple health conditions.

