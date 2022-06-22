Hammad & Faraz Farooqui dishes upon the perks of having a twin sibling

Twin actors, Hammad and Faraz Farooqui spoke about the system hierarchy and nepotism in the Showbiz industry, and also revealed the perks and disadvantages of having a twin sibling.

The twin actors Hammad and Faraz Farooqui were seated for a heart-to-heart conversation at a private entertainment channel when the siblings duo spilt the benefits as well as cons of having a twin sibling, more so from the same career industry.

Farooqui twins mentioned to had made their on-screen debut with a dance reality show before they ventured into acting. “The competition ended and almost two months went by without a call,” reflected the ‘Bandhan’ actor. “We thought it’s not the time for us and decided to move on when one night, I got a call asking if I’d be interested in some TV work. ‘Of course!’ i said.”

“I didn’t even know what soaps or serials were at the time— the terminologies I wasn’t aware of. But it all started from there,” he further added.

Speaking further about how the twin brother followed in his footsteps, the ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ actor revealed his journey. “I always had that pest inside of me,” stated Faraz. “But in 2016, I eventually gave in. I started with minor roles and kept flourishing.”

Adding about the Twin troubles [or blessing], Faraz recalled a time when the other one had a meeting with a drama production and a shoot scheduled at the same time. “I wasn’t in the acting world at the time, so he called me at my office and I actually did the scene instead of him. It’s been years to this and no one noticed,” he shared.

At one point, one of them also complained about the certain actors being preferred for main time slots. “There’s a pool of actors who’ll only be chosen for prime slots. Then there’s the 7pm slot and the 9pm slot ones.”

Both the actors have spent a successful decade in the showbiz since their debut dramas. Hammad debuted with ‘Piya Ka Ghar Pyara Lagey’, while his brother Faraz followed in with ‘Meri ladli’ later the same year.

