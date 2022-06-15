Watch: Hammad Shoaib, Mashal Khan’s dance reel goes viral

Showbiz actors Mashal Khan and Hammad Shoaib’s new reel went viral across social media platforms.

‘Kaisi Teri Khudgrazi’ actor took to his Instagram handle, Tuesday, and shared a new dance reel on the feed. Shoaib can be seen grooving with fellow showbiz actor Mashal Khan on the beats of ‘Habibi’, by Swedish rapper Ricky Rich.

“Dance goals,” the actor wrote in the caption of the video. “So this music is trending These days. So we thought we should make a short dance reel for our insta family.”

The reel soon went viral across social media platforms and was shared by several entertainment pages on the photo and video sharing application. The fans of the duo loved their chemistry and synchronized moves on the popular track.

“Hammad is a very good dancer,” noted a social user in the comments, another one wished for ‘more dance reels’ by the two.

One of the users also wrote in reference to his new drama, “Hammad mehk ki shadi ki practice kar raha hy, [Hammad is practicing to perform at Mehak’s wedding]”

On the work front, Hammad is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s superhit serial ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ alongside Danish Taimoor and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem. He had been a part of successful projects including ‘Ishq Hai’, ‘Pardes’, and ‘Shehnai’.

Khan on the other hand had given notable performances in ‘Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi’ and ‘Thora Sa Haq’.

