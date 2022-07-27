Watch: Hammad Shoaib’s new dance video goes viral

A new dance video of Showbiz actor-dancer Hammad Shoaib grooving to the lyrics of chart-topper ‘Habibi’ is going viral on social media.
‘Kaisi Teri Khudgrazi’ actor took to his Instagram handle over the past weekend to share a new dance video on the feed. Shoaib can be seen grooving on the latest chartbuster ‘Habibi’ by Pakistani heartthrob Asim Azhar.
View this post on Instagram
Expressing his love for the groovy track, Hammad Shoaib wrote in the caption, “It’s everyone’s favourite song these days and trending too. So I thought I should make a dance cover for my instagram family.”
Furthermore, the actor also acknowledged the original singer for composing ‘Habibi’. The dance clip soon went viral across social media platforms and was re-posted by several entertainment pages. Several social users lauded the actor for his moves and dubbed him ‘hero material’.
Here is what the comments read:
- That flexibility and moves
- Long time. Great moves.
- Amazing wonderful dance Hammad bhai
- Talented
- The best dance on this song
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Hammad Shoaib is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s superhit serial ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ alongside Danish Taimoor and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem. He had been a part of successful projects including ‘Ishq Hai’, ‘Pardes’, and ‘Shehnai’.