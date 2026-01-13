Hamnet (2025): Movie Review

Directed by Chloé Zhao and adapted from Maggie O’Farrell’s acclaimed novel, Hamnet (2025) is an audacious historical drama that imagines the personal tragedy behind one of literature’s greatest works: William Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

The film speculates that the death of Shakespeare’s 11-year-old son, Hamnet, in 1596 from the plague profoundly shaped the play, blending romance, family life, and devastating grief into a poignant exploration of love, loss, and artistic inspiration.

Paul Mescal stars as young William (Will) Shakespeare, a frustrated Latin tutor and aspiring poet trapped under his abusive father’s expectations in the gloving trade. Mescal brings intelligent force and expressive range to the role, evolving from seductive charm in the courtship scenes to shattered despair after tragedy strikes. His chemistry with co-star Jessie Buckley is primal and captivating, making their whirlwind romance feel alive and authentic echoing the spirit of Shakespeare’s own romantic comedies while grounding it in raw humanity.

Jessie Buckley steals the film as Agnes (Anne) Hathaway, portrayed as a beguiling, nature-connected free spirit with a witch-like reputation. Buckley’s unselfconsciously beguiling performance gives every glance and smile piercing emotional weight, transforming Agnes into the emotional core of the story.

Her portrayal of maternal joy, fierce protectiveness, and overwhelming grief—culminating in raw, primal screams and an unforgettable cathartic climax—is nothing short of astonishing. Critics have hailed it as one of the standout performances of the decade, channeling a profound history of human lamentation that leaves audiences in tears.



The film’s early sections immerse viewers in the couple’s idyllic yet earthy life: dreamy forest walks, passionate courtship, marriage against family odds, and the joys of raising their children, including twins Hamnet and Judith. Zhao’s direction, co-written with O’Farrell, is stately and visually lush, capturing the Elizabethan era’s intimacy with nature and the ever-present shadow of mortality through plague outbreaks.

Yet, as the story builds to Hamnet’s heartbreaking death and its ripple effects—Will’s absence in London, Agnes’s isolation in grief, and the eventual creation of *Hamlet*—the film tugs relentlessly at the heartstrings. Some moments feel manipulative, with overt emotional cues (including Shakespeare reciting “to be or not to be” amid suicidal ideation and a heavy reliance on swelling music like Max Richter’s “On the Nature of Daylight”) that can border on exploitative. The grief scenes are intense and voyeuristic, prioritizing raw catharsis over subtlety, which may leave viewers feeling wrung out rather than enlightened.

Despite these criticisms, Hamnet succeeds through its daring speculation and emotional force. It deepens the mystery of Shakespeare’s genius rather than solving it, presenting Hamlet as an act of profound catharsis born from unimaginable loss. Buckley and Mescal’s astonishing chemistry and performances elevate the material, making this an Oscar-tipped drama that’s profoundly moving for many—though its heavy-handed approach to heartbreak may divide others.

Verdict: A tearjerker with powerhouse acting that captivates and beguiles, even as it occasionally manipulates. Bring tissues—this one hits hard.

Rating: 4/5 stars