'Hamnet': Gracie Abrams share her emotional take on BF Paul Mescal’s film

Gracie Abrams is sharing her real take on boyfriend Paul Mescal latest film, Hamnet with an emotional message.

The Grammy-nominated singer, 26, took to Instagram Stories to share a series of rare behind-the-scenes photos from the Golden Globe-winning film, praising both the project and the people behind it.

The posts offered glimpses of Mescal, 29, alongside director Chloé Zhao and co-star Jessie Buckley, captured during filming and quiet moments off set.

In one photo, Mescal is seen hiking near a waterfall, while another shows him laughing with Buckley between takes.

Reflecting on the impact of the film, Abrams wrote that she struggled to put into words how deeply Hamnet affected her.

“I’ve found it nearly impossible to find the words to describe the weight of this film and the way it has remained in my bones since I saw it for the first time,” she shared.

She further added, “But we are sat in the kitchen right now and I am looking back on these pictures and got immediately teary, so l’m just going to say that Chloe is singular. Jessie is singular. Paul is singular.”

“Thank god for what they made. Go see it and you will be better off,” Abrams added.

The singer later shared a photo of Mescal hugging Zhao and another of the actor dressed casually and smoking a cigarette, over which she added a playful caption that read, “Also I love him surprise.”

Paul Mescal stars as William Shakespeare in a fictionalized account of the death of the Bard’s son Hamnet, and depicts how the grief of losing a child inspired his profound tragedy Hamlet.