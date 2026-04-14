Hampshire College announces permanent closure after 2026 fall semester

The Board of Trustees of a private liberal arts college, Hampshire College, in Amherst, Massachusetts, United States, voted to permanently close the institution following the Fall 2026 semester.

The decision comes after years of financial struggle and unsuccessful efforts to secure the college’s future, WWLP reported.

The college has navigated financial challenges since 2019, experiencing declining enrollment, rising costs and an unstable funding environment that affects small, liberal arts colleges.

Despite pursuing a financial sustainability plan and raising more than $55 million through its Change in the Making campaign, efforts in enrollment growth, debt refinancing and land development did not yield a viable path forward.

Hampshire College will provide academic, student life, and transitional services to currently enrolled students through the end of the fall semester.

The college will not admit a new class for Fall 2026, and all deposits from admitted students will be refunded.

Division III students, who are in their final year, will be eligible to complete their degrees at Hampshire College through the end of the Fall 2026 semester.

Campus housing and support services will remain available for these students.

Division I and II students, who are in their first through third years, will receive individualized advising and access to transfer pathways at several partner institutions.

These institutions include Amherst College, Bennington College, Mass. College of Art and Design, Mass. College of the Liberal Arts, Mount Holyoke College, Prescott College, Smith College and the University of Massachusetts Amherst.