Hamza Ali Abbasi: From CSS aspirant to showbiz star

Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi disclosed that he took the CSS exam after making a deal with his mother.

In a recent interview, the actor, who plays the lead role in ARY Digital’s drama serial “Jaan-e-Jahan“, discussed various topics, including the CSS exam.

Abbasi shared that he had made a deal with his mother, who said, “If you pass the CSS, then you can quit.” He further explained that passing the CSS is highly respected in our society, and she thought that Hamza would manage to pass with a modest score, while he also felt the same.

Hamza Ali Abbasi mentioned that he scored well and received an offer to join the police force. However, his mother insisted that he could not quit now. It took him a while to convince his mother that their agreement was only to pass the CSS, not to join the service.

The actor added that he joined training but eventually convinced his mother, leading him to step into the showbiz industry.