‘Beautiful inside out’: Hamza Ali Abbasi’s sweetest birthday wish for wife Naimal

Showbiz A-lister, Hamza Ali Abbasi pens a heartfelt wish for his wife Naimal Khawar on account of her 29th birthday.

The ‘Pyarey Afzal’ star turned to his Instagram account on Friday midnight, to share a sweet birthday wish for his wife, actor Naimal Khawar as she turned 29 on November 17 this year.

Abbasi posted the two-picture gallery with the birthday girl on the gram and wrote, “Its our 4th year already & I thank God everyday for blessing me with you.”

“You, a beautiful person inside out with a heart of gold. Happy Birthday my Love,” he added followed by a red heart emoji.

The post on the social platform was showered with love from showbiz celebrities as well as millions of the couple’s followers alike. Several social users extended their heartfelt wishes to the birthday girl and celebrity couple.

Moreover, Naimal took to her Insta stories last night to share several glimpses of the late-night birthday celebrations with her fans. Dressed in a scarlet, western outfit, the celebrity is seen cutting her birthday cake in presence of close friends and family.

To note, the prolific artist Hamza Ali Abbasi tied the knot with co-actor Naimal Khawar in a day-time ceremony in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Mustafa Abbasi in 2020.

