Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar launch new matrimonial app

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan launch a dating app, Marriage4life.

Taking to a joint post, the couple posted on their official account and captioned, “@marriage4life.app ❣️”.

In another video post, Abbasi posted, “There are ground offices in multiple locations. We have offices in the UK, Norway, Paris, Denmark, and Lahore, ready to help not just with marriage matchmaking but also with pre-marriage consultations and post-marriage consultations”. Working with an excellent team of people in Europe, the comprehensive and all-inclusive app is now available on Apple, Android, and web browsers.

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan are changing that societal burden for everyone. The couple just announced the launch of their new app Marriage4life, described as a “safer, intention-driven platform to find a life partner, built for people serious about marriage”.

They further shared that in a world of casual swipes and casual instant connections, meaningful relationships can often get lost, which is why this app would allow you to interact with “real” people, not just AI.

The official Instagram page details some of the privacy tools, including account screening, liveness verification, continuous safety and AI chat monitoring, as well as privacy and blur functions for photographs.

With plans to expand across Pakistan and countries within the Middle East, Abbasi and Khawar discuss how they want the app to be aligned with Islamic values and family-centred, so that people can form relationships grounded in values, trust, and shared purpose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marriage4Life (@marriage4life.app)

Although the app is not designed particularly for Muslims alone, Abbasi says that this is a big step in allowing Pakistani users to try online dating the right way. Abbasi further mentioned discussing the Wali function of the app, where guys’ and girls’ conversations can be monitored by a legal guardian. AI will also give an alert if any inappropriate phrases are being used.

“Saat saat rayege”, he shared while acknowledging that psychological experts and marriage counselling experts will also be a part of the process. The couple shared that more information will be provided in the coming days, and they are very excited for us all to take part in this initiative.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

Abbasi and his wife got married in 2019 and had a child shortly after. The couple is both established actors in the entertainment industry, yet Abbasi is also recognised for his teachings of Islamic principles, particularly through his “Conversing Islam” series. He also authored the book “My Discovery of God: Islam & Judgment Day” (2024).