Social media celebrates Hamza Ali Abbasi’s ‘imminent return’ to TV

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi’s fans are over the moon as the A-lister is all set to make his return to the mini-screen with an ambitious project.

Hamza Ali Abbasi, who rose to stardom with his captivating performance in the critically acclaimed ARY Digital serial ‘Pyare Afzal‘, had quit the showbiz industry for personal reasons.

Abbasi starred in films ‘Main Hoon Shahid Afridi‘, ‘Waar‘, and ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 1 and 2‘.

He appeared in television shows as a guest but did not act or produce projects.

Now, rumours of Hamza Ali Abbasi’s return to acting and his drama airing soon are making rounds on social media. While the additional cast of the title is still under the wrap, the heartthrob will be reuniting with his ‘Pyarey Afzal’ co-star Ayeza Khan for the much-anticipated comeback.

Social media are excited about his potential return to the mini-screens. Twitterati also expressed their excitement about his upcoming project with their posts.

Hamza Ali Abbasi tied the knot with co-actor Naimal Khawar Khan in 2019 and the celebrity couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Mustafa Abbasi in 2020.

He is active on social media and shares pictures and videos of his personal and professional happenings.

Moreover, he also posts spiritual and motivational quotes for his fans and netizens.