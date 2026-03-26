Court dismisses bail plea of Hamza Ali Abbasi’s sister

ISLAMABAD: A special central court in Islamabad has rejected the interim bail application of TikToker Fazeela Abbasi, sister of actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, in cases related to money laundering, hawala/hundi, and suspicious financial transactions.

Special Judge Central Humayun Dilawar dismissed the bail plea on the grounds of non-appearance. The court also rejected her request for exemption on medical grounds and later issued a detailed written order.

In its ruling, the court observed that the petitioner had deliberately misused the relief granted in pre-arrest bail. It noted that the application had been pending since January 13, 2026, and that the Islamabad High Court had issued no restraining order in this case.

The court further stated that any prior relief granted to the petitioner was due to a stay order in a separate case, and not applicable to the current proceedings.

With the dismissal of the interim bail, legal proceedings against Fazeela Abbasi are expected to move forward.

Meanwhile, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan are busy with the launch of a dating app, Marriage4life.

Taking to a joint post, the couple posted on their official account and captioned, “@marriage4life.app ❣️”.

In another video post, Abbasi posted, “There are ground offices in multiple locations. We have offices in the UK, Norway, Paris, Denmark, and Lahore, ready to help not just with marriage matchmaking but also with pre-marriage consultations and post-marriage consultations”. Working with an excellent team of people in Europe, the comprehensive and all-inclusive app is now available on Apple, Android, and web browsers.

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan are changing that societal burden for everyone. The couple just announced the launch of their new app Marriage4life, described as a “safer, intention-driven platform to find a life partner, built for people serious about marriage”.

They further shared that in a world of casual swipes and casual instant connections, meaningful relationships can often get lost, which is why this app would allow you to interact with “real” people, not just AI.