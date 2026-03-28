Hamza Ali Abbasi speaks out on link to sister Dr Fazeela’s money laundering case

Hamza Ali Abbasi has issued a public clarification after his name was linked to a money laundering case involving his sister, Dr Fazeela Abbasi.

In a statement shared on Instagram on March 28, the actor said recent media coverage had created a misleading impression that he was connected to the case.

“I am not under any investigation by any agency, nor am I part of this case in any capacity, and I would like to clarify this briefly,” he wrote.

The statement further added, “My sister is a highly accomplished professional with her own extremely successful career. She is my family, and I stand by her with love and support during this time. I have full confidence in her integrity, and I believe her side of the story deserves to be heard. I am also confident that our institutions will ensure justice is done and that the truth will prevail. At the same time, her professional and legal matters are entirely separate from me.

Hamza Ali Abbasi also urged the media to refrain from associating his name with the case going forward, warning that continued linkage could result in legal action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamza Ali Abbasi (@realhamzaaliabbasi)

The case against Dr Fazeela Abbasi has been registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which has filed two separate cases related to alleged money laundering and the operation of an unregistered clinic.

According to officials, one case has been lodged in the Commercial Banking Circle, while the other has been initiated by the Anti-Corruption Wing. Investigation documents allege that significant sums, including millions in foreign currency, were transferred abroad through bank accounts that were not fully declared in tax records.

Authorities have also pointed to discrepancies in financial documentation, including undeclared transactions and insufficient supporting evidence for certain amounts. The FIA has stated that explanations provided in response to these findings were not deemed satisfactory. The matter remains sub judice, and no final determination has been made.