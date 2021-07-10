Hamza and I give each other space: Naimal Khawar Abbasi

Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi make for one of the most loved couples in the country, and for good reason!

In her latest Instagram stories, Naimal shared why the power couple works so well together while answering a fan question.

During a virtual ask session, a fan asked Naimal, a professional artist, for some tips for a struggling one, to which she emphasized on the importance of space.

“I think the one thing that I can’t emphasize enough is that as an artist, you need your space,” she said. “For me, I need to sit in my zone and it’s only then that I can produce any work. Otherwise, there are too many distractions around you and I don’t feel I can work that way.”

She then gave a special shoutout to Hamza Ali Abbasi for being a caring husband and said, “I think that’s one thing that’s good about my husband… he gives me my space, and I give him his space,” she said.

Naimal also shared that Hamza Ali Abbasi even takes care of Mustafa all on his own she needs the time to work on her art.

Talk about sharing a stellar camaraderie as husband and wife – we reckon that many men can take a page out of Hamza’s book!

Naimal also touched upon the slippery slope of compromising your career after becoming a mother. When a fan asked if she felt bad that her work took a dip after she gave birth, the mother-of-one said, “Ofcourse it did, but I was prepared for that.”

“It’s very natural… I just had a baby and I need to give all my time to him,” she said, adding, “I have all the time in the world to do all the things I want to do so what’s the rush?”

We second that!