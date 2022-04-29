Hamza Shehbaz again approaches LHC for oath-taking

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab-elect Hamza Shahbaz has approached Lahore High Court (LHC) for the third time after Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema refused to administer oath to him citing one reason or another, ARY NEWS reported.

The constitutional petition filed by the Hamza Shahbaz has made federal and provincial governments as respondents in the case. The plea stated that the LHC has issued directives for oath taking, however, the orders are not yet being implemented.

The governor Punjab is refusing to administer oath to Hamza Shahbaz and the court should intervene and appoint a representative for the purpose. “The court should also identify place and timing for the oath-taking,” it said while also pleading to declare acts of not administering oath as against the constitution.

Previously, Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema has decided against administering oath to Chief Minister Punjab-elect Hamza Shehbaz after the Lahore High Court directed him to complete oath-taking process atmost by Thursday.

The governor has also filed an intra-court plea against the directives issued to him on the matter by the high court.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti had directed Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema to either administer oath to the Chief Minister Punjab-elect Hamza Shahbaz or appoint anyone for it.

The chief justice while announcing a reserved verdict over delay in oath taking of the newly elected chief minister directed the governor Punjab to hold oath-taking ceremony by Thursday.

“The court’s order should immediately be conveyed to the governor and president,” the LHC said as the chief justice remarked that the province is being run without a chief executive for 25 days.

