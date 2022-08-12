Hamza Shahbaz files review petition against Elahi’s election as Punjab CM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Friday filed review petition in the SC against declaring Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab chief minister.

Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi, former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly, Dost Muhammad Mazari have been made respondents by Hamza Shahbaz Sharif through Mansoor Awan advocate.

The PML-N stalwart has pleaded with the court to review its decision of nullifying his election as Punjab CM. The ruling of the former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker should be declared constitutional, he urged.

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has also requested the formation of the full court to hear the pleas related to Article 63A.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court today declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister election “illegal” and ruled that Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province.

The apex court ordered the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to administer the oath to Elahi at 11:30pm. The SC also nullified all appointments made by ‘trustee CM’ Hamza Shahbaz.

