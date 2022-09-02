Hamza Shahbaz Sharif returns to Pakistan from London

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Friday reached Pakistan from London, ARY News reported.

The PML-N stalwart landed at Lahore Airport from London this morning after a three-week long stay in London.

It is pertinent to mention that Hamza Shahbaz was in London from August4, to look after his ailing daughter Sumaviya. He also met Nawaz Sharif during his stay in London and discussed various party issues with him.

Hamza Shahbaz’s travel to London came in the backdrop of a special central court’s decision to indict Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz in a money laundering case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on September 07.

The court has summoned all suspects in the case including Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz on September 07 for indictment proceedings.

