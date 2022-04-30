Hamza Shahbaz thanks Jahangir Tareen for his support

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday telephoned Jahangir Tareen and expressed gratitude for supporting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab Assembly, ARY NEWS reported.

Jahangir Tareen also congratulated Hamza Shahbaz over being elected as chief minister of the province. During the discussion, Hamza Shahbaz said that he would visit Tareen’s residence to which Jahangir said that it was his home and he could visit it whenever he wanted.

Hamza Shahbaz said his election as the chief minister happened after support from Tareen group. To this Tareen extended his support and said that he would continue to support Hamza Shahbaz in future also.

Following Lahore High Court (LHC) orders, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif Saturday was sworn in as the 21st Chief Minister of Punjab at a ceremony held at the Governor House.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was administered the oath by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Asharaf on LHC order after Punjab Governor Omar Cheema turned down the court’s suggestion and refused to administer the oath.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and federal ministers including Rana Sanaullah, Musaddiq Malik, Azam Nazeer Tarar and others.

Hamza Shahbaz was elected as Punjab CM after he secured 197 votes following a chaotic session at the provincial assembly that saw Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari attacked and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi get injured.

Hamza garnered 197 votes to beat Elahi — his rival, whose party PML-Q and ally PTI boycotted the election held on April 16.

Comments