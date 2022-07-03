Hamza Shahbaz to unveil ‘biggest relief package’ for Punjab: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said Sunday that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shahbaz will announce the ‘biggest relief package’ for Punjab on Monday, ARY News reported.

Maryam Nawaz, while addressing a public rally in Dharampura in connection with the election campaign of PP-158 by-elections, said that the present government increased petrol and diesel prices to save the country from bankruptcy.

She blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for signing the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on tough conditions.

Maryam claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will immediately reduce petroleum products prices when it is decreased in the international market.

She said that Nawaz Sharif had eliminated the menace of loadshedding in 2018 and gave the nation mega projects like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Metro Bus Services and Motorways.

She said that the country had gotten rid of IMF in 2016 but Pakistan was facing economic troubles once again due to the ineligibility of ex-PM Imran Khan.

Maryam Nawaz said that the nation will vote for PML-N for their rights and the development of the country.

