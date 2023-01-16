Hamza Shehbaz’s return to Pakistan delayed

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, has delayed his return to Pakistan, ARY News reported citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the PML-N leader will now return to Pakistan after January 26. Hamza has delayed his return due to a medical appointment of her daughter and surgery of her mother.

In a separate development, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to consult with chief minister Pervaiz Elahi on the caretaker setup in Punjab.

The opposition leader in the Punjab assembly Hamza Shahbaz will nominate a representative on his behalf as he is abroad. The representative will consult with Pervaiz Elahi to finalise the name of the caretaker CM Punjab.

Earlier, Chief Minister Parvez Elahi said three names for a caretaker Punjab CM have been agreed upon after the consultation with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

On Jan 14, Punjab Assembly dissolved constitutionally after Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman excused himself from signing the summary, saying he could not become a part of the process.

