Hamza Shehbaz ‘elected Punjab CM’ in ‘symbolic’ session

LAHORE: The joint opposition in the Punjab Assembly elected PML-N MPA Hamza Shehbaz as the new chief minister of the province in a symbolic session of the provincial assembly held at a Lahore hotel on Wednesday.

As many as 199 members of the assembly who attended the symbolic session voted in favour of Hamza.

Taking to Twitter, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, who was in attendance in the session to express solidarity with the opposition leader, said, “Hamza Shehbaz Sharif with 199 votes elected as Chief Minister Punjab. Shukar Alhamdolillah.”

Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi on April 3 had formed a panel of chairmen consisting of MPAs of the ruling party and opposition lawmakers.

Shazia Abid, one of the members of the panel, presided over the symbolic session.

After the session, PML-N spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb tweeted that the party vice president “broke into tears while congratulating Hamza bhai” on his symbolic election as the chief executive of the province.

It is noteworthy that the opposition is planning to submit a no-trust motion against Speaker Elahi while the PTI has already submitted a no-confidence motion against its own Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari.

