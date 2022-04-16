Hamza Shehbaz: New CM announces inquiry into Punjab Assembly brawl

LAHORE: Newly-elected Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has announced his plan to hold an inquiry into the Punjab Assembly brawl in which the lawmakers attacked deputy speaker and Pervaiz Elahi today, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Hamza Shehbaz, while speaking on the floor after being elected as the new Punjab CM, said that police entered the Punjab Assembly today which was not a good tradition. He added that police would have arrived inside the assembly if the deputy speaker is tortured. Hamza said that he wanted to congratulate the police officials for their role today.

“I am a worker of Nawaz Sharif, son of Shehbaz Sharif and I am here to serve the nation. I am grateful to Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. I am also grateful to my party leadership for showing confidence in its worker,” said Hamza.

“We will elect a new speaker of the Punjab Assembly. We will also hold an inquiry into whatever was done in the assembly today and action will be taken against the responsible persons. The conspiracy was not made against Hamza Shehbaz but it was hatched to target the democracy and the Constitution.”

READ: HAMZA SHAHBAZ ELECTED CM PUNJAB AS PTI MPAS BOYCOTT SESSION AFTER RUCKUS

While announcing his plans, the Punjab CM said that the government will depute good police officers and bureaucrats to work for the province’s development besides making price control committees functional.

He also announced that the government will introduce the best local government (LG) system for the development of the Punjab province as the local bodies are like the backbone of the democracy.

Criticising the political rivals, the Punjab CM said that those who had raised slogans of thieves and dacoits are being questioned about toshakhana [Cabinet Division’s department that stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians and government officials].

He claimed that the records of Rs140 million are not being provided by giving the reasons for the risk of affecting diplomatic ties. He alleged that it was revealed in the foreign funding case that funds were acquired by using the names of tea boys.

Hamza said that the verdict of the foreign funding case will be announced within a month. He claimed that the nation will hear the new examples of corruption after the verdict of the foreign funding case.

He vowed that everyone will face accountability who is found involved in hiding the truth.

Hamza elected as new CM

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Hamza Shahbaz was elected Chief Minister Punjab after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and allied parties boycotted the session after a ruckus which saw police enter the house.

Hamza Shahbaz got 197 votes from the house.

Hamza Shahbaz was the joint opposition’s candidate while PTI and allied parties favoured former Speaker Pervaiz Elahi for the coveted slot.

Comments