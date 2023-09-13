Hamza skips London visit to start preparations for Nawaz Sharif’s welcome

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz has reached Lahore from Dubai on party’s instructions to start preparations for the return of party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The younger Sharif reached Lahore from Dubai in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The former Punjab chief minister had planned to spend a whole month in Dubai and London but he cut short his foreign tour for the arrangements of Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan after four years self exile.

Hamza went to Dubai just a couple of days ago from where he was supposed to fly to London.

Hamza was directed to reach Lahore immediately to start preparations for the historic welcome of Sharif, say sources.

On Wednesday, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had confirmed that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Pakistan on October 21.

Talking to the media, Shehbaz Sharif said that Sharif will be given a a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan.

He said that Sharif was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections left Pakistan behind in the region.

Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif said that he will welcome the three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif on his arrival in Lahore.