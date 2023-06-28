30.9 C
Hand Grenade attack on Rangers check post in Karachi

KARACHI: Unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at a Rangers checkpost on Ghareeb Shah Road Lyari Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police officials, the unidentified men hurled the hand grenade at the Ranger’s checkpost and fled the spot of the incident.

The police said that no casualties were reported in the attack. Police and Ranger are present on the spot of the incident and Bomb Disposal Sqauad has also rushed to the site.

Earlier, unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at SSP’s squad in Dera Murad Jamali, Naseerabad.

As per details, they fled the spot before hurling a hand grenade near the vehicle of the police squad.

The police, CTD, and bomb disposal squad rushed to the site of the explosion and cordoned off the area.

In a separate incident, two policemen died and two others sustained injuries after a hand grenade went off at Karachi police headquarters in the Garden area.

According to hospital sources, one of the policemen succumbed to his injuries on the spot while one other died while being treated at the hospital. “Two cops are being treated for serious wounds,” they said.

“The incident occurred at Garden police headquarters,” the police said and identified the deceased cops as Shahzad and Sabir. The injured have been identified as sub-inspector Saeed and Gohar.

