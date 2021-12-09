Hangor golden jubilee: Pakistan Navy releases special video

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy has released a special video to commemorate the golden jubilee of historic Hangor Day on Thursday.

Every year, December 9 is celebrated in Pakistan Navy as ‘Hangor Day’ to commemorate the historic event of the sinking of Indian Navy Frigate KHUKRI and severely damaging another Indian Navy Ship KIRPAN by PNS Hangor.

The video shows the great success of the Pak Navy submarine Hangor during 1971 war against the enemy.

According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, Hangor Day is a reminder of the unmatched courage and unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Navy’s submarine Hangor.

In the 1971 war, Pak Navy submarine Hangor sank Indian Navy frigate Khukri and crippled Indian Navy Ship Kirpan. The sinking had perpetrated the largest number of causalities to the Indian Navy during 1971 war.

The spokesperson said after the Second World War, it was the first incident in which a submarine destroyed a naval ship.

He said the enemy will never forget this great success of Pak Navy.

