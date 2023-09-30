CCTV footage of Hangu mosque blast emerges

HANGU: The CCTV footage of a blast at a mosque located in the Doaba police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu area emerged Saturday.

The footage, acquired by ARY News, show suspected bombers moving towards Doaba police station on a motorbike.

At least four people were martyred while five sustained injuries during an explosion inside a mosque located in the Doaba police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu on Friday.

The incident took place within the parameters of Police Station Doaba during Friday sermon, said police.

“The roof of the mosque caved in due to the impact of the blast,” the police official stated, adding that nearly 30 to 40 people were reported to be stuck under the rubble.

“Two suicide bombers are involved in the attack,” said police official, adding that one bomber targeted the gate of the police station, and the other blew himself up inside the mosque,” said police officials.

The KP government has imposed an emergency in hospitals across Hangu and Kohat, DPO Ahmed confirmed.