Hani Shaker, Prince of Arabic Singing, passes away at 73

The iconic “Prince of Arabic Singing,” Hani Shaker, has passed away. The Arab music community suffered a great loss as the Egyptian star died in Paris at the age of 73. Generations of music lovers have been moved by his timeless voice and emotional depth.

For decades, Shaker performed passionate romantic ballads, earning a title that became synonymous with his name. His unique voice resonated throughout the Arab world, capturing the essence of passion, longing, and heartbreak. From Cairo to Beirut, and from the Gulf to North Africa, his songs provided the soundtrack to innumerable love stories.

Born in 1952, Shaker began piano lessons at a young age under his mother’s attentive guidance. At just 14, he made his screen debut playing the young Sayed Darwish in a biographical film. This early exposure paved the way for a prestigious career spanning over 50 years.

While in his second year at the Cairo Conservatoire, Shaker achieved his first mega-hit. The song “Heloua Ya Dounia” (It’s a Wonderful Life), composed by Mohammed El Mougi, became an immediate sensation in December 1972. This breakthrough catapulted him into the public eye and cemented his status as one of the most significant voices in contemporary Arabic music.

Throughout the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, Shaker continued to release albums that topped the charts. Works such as Behebak Ana, Ahla Al Layali, Garhy Ana, and Yaretny demonstrated his exceptional mastery of romantic vocal expression.

Hani Shaker’s catalog includes hundreds of classics. Among his most well-known songs are “Etmadet El Eidein,” “Asaheb Meen,” “Eih Yalli Bahebek,” “Di Hekaya,” “Dehketek,” and “Mehtaglek.” Each track highlights his remarkable ability to convey deep emotion through subtle vocal nuance.

Shaker’s health took a drastic turn at the beginning of 2026. The renowned vocalist required emergency surgery and weeks of critical care after suffering a serious intestinal hemorrhage. He was treated in the intensive care unit of the Foch Hospital in Paris, France, where he ultimately passed away.