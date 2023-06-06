Hania Aamir aces her glam game: Watch reel

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir is making millions of hearts beat faster with her super glam look in the new reel.

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ star posted yet another transition reel from a recent glam-up, probably from a photo shoot.

The clip started with the celebrity without a trace of makeup before she transitioned into a full-fledged, glam look in a stunning red attire, slayed all by itself without any accessories. Aamir made a statement with her hair, done in luscious curls for the look.

The now-viral reel video, with ‘Beautiful Liar’ by Beyonce and Shakira in the background, was watched by 2.9 million users on the social site and received love from her thousands of fans on the gram, who liked the post and dropped lovely compliments for Hania Aamir in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hania Aamir is currently winning hearts in the drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman.

She plays the protagonist Maheer in the play. ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, written by Sidra Seher Imran and directed by Badar Mehmood, airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.