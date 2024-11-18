Hania Aamir attends ‘rockstar friend’ Badshah’s concert in Dubai

A-list actor Hania Aamir gave a shoutout to her ‘rockstar’ friend Badshah after she attended the Indian rapper’s concert in Dubai.

Hania Aamir turned to her Instagram stories over the weekend to share a brief video with her cross-border friend Badshah as she attended his recent concert in the Gulf city.

In the clip, the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ actor and the ‘Mercy’ singer are spotted bowing down to each other before they share a casual hug. Sharing the video, Aamir captioned, “That’s my beautiful friend! He’s an absolute rockstar! Hero hai!”

In response, Badshah not only termed Aamir the true rockstar but also gave her a shoutout on the stage saying, “Make some noise for Hania.”

It is to be noted here that this friendship between Hania Aamir and Badshah started earlier last year when the Indian rapper shared his affection for the Pakistani A-lister and confessed that he follows her on social site Instagram.

Later, the two met for the first time in Dubai and spent a good time together.

Since then the duo has caught up multiple times abroad and she also made a show-stealing appearance at Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s show in London, where he was joined by Badshah as the guest performer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir very recently won global recognition and acclaim for her role as Sharjeena, in the biggest serial of Pakistan, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring superstar Fahad Mustafa.