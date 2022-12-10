Hania Aamir goes bare-faced for Friday night out: See pics

The latest picture gallery of showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir is viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Mere Humsafar’ actor treated her 6.4 million followers on the photo and video sharing application, Friday, with a couple of recent pictures of herself on the feed. The four-picture gallery of the celebrity did not have any caption except for a single emoji.

Aamir flaunted the chilled-out Friday night vibes in a solid black ruffled top and sported a couple of dainty jewellery pieces with her specs and flushed face.

Her huge fanbase on the gram showered their love for the showbiz star with millions of likes and compliments on the viral pictures.

Apart from becoming a top-league actor in a very short span of time, Aamir is a social media darling and has a whole bunch of fan pages dedicated to her.

The showbiz star is also quite frequent with her social media postings and regularly share sneak peeks of her acting and modelling projects, in addition to glimpses of her personal life and outings with friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hania Aamir is soon to be seen in ARY Digital’s hotly-anticipated serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ alongside Wahaj Ali and Zaviyaar Naumaan.

The trio is set to take the audience on an enchanting ride of friendship, love, romance, and heartbreaks, topped with the stunning OST, the classic ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ by Kaifi Khalil, all wrapped in the eye-pleasing direction of Badar Mehmood ( the mastermind behind hits like ‘Dunk’, ‘Cheekh’, ‘Bala’, and ‘Ishqiya’.)

The project is written by Sidra Seher Imran and is produced under the banner of Fahad Mustafa and Ali Kazmi’s ‘Big Bang Entertainment’.

‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ starts on December 12 and will air in prime time every Monday, on ARY Digital.

