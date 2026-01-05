Hania Aamir beams as Meri Zindagi Hai Tu OST plays at Bangladesh Premier League

Hania Aamir is basking in cross border love as the soundtrack of her hit drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu made an unexpected appearance at the Bangladesh Premier League.

On Monday, January 5, the 28 year old actor took to her Instagram Stories to react to a viral clip from a BPL match where the drama’s original soundtrack could be heard playing inside a packed cricket stadium. Fans were seen cheering and singing along the lyrics as the song echoed through the venue.

The clip was originally shared by a media outlet with the caption, “Meri Zindagi Hai Tu fever is officially sparking at the Bangladesh Premier League.”

Reposting it, Hania expressed her excitement and gratitude in a brief but heartfelt note by simply writing, “ilysm.”

The love for the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu OST is not limited to Pakistan or Bangladesh, as it has also found a strong fan base in India. Earlier, Indian actor Shehnaaz Gill shared a fun video of herself grooving to it.

“Obsessed,” she captioned her video.

Meri Zindagi Hai OST is sung by Asim Azhar in collaboration with the legendary Sabri Sisters. The track climbed to the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s Top Songs Pakistan list, last month.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu – directed by Musaddiq Malek and produced by Six Sigma Plus – stars and ensemble cast including Hania Aamir, Bilal Abbas Khan, Aly Khan, Adnan Jaffar, Meher Jaffr among others.