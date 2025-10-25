Hania Aamir, Bilal Abbas Khan bring fun and romance in ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ teaser

Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan have set screens ablaze with their dazzling chemistry in the first teaser for ARY Digital’s new drama series, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.

On Saturday, October 25, Ary Digital released the first ever teaser for their upcoming rom-com drama serial on their YouTube channel.

In the 1-minute and 18-second teaser, Bilal and Hania kept the viewer on the edges of their seat. Bilal Abbas was seen in a charming yet comical role as he tries to persuade Hania and her father to agree to their marriage.

“Cutest. Adorable. Pure perfection! The most awaited duo… Hania Aamir & Bilal Abbas Khan,” the caption along with the teaser read.

It further added, “Sharing the screen for the first time as a couple! We’re bringing this magical pair together to create pure on-screen chemistry. Every smile, every glance… a new chapter of love begins. #MeriZindagiHaiTu — Coming soon, only on ARY Digital.”

In addition to Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan, the drama features an ensemble cast including all time talented star, Alyy Khan.

The teaser has sent Hania and Bilal’s fans into a frenzy as one commented, “This is going to be fun and intenseeee!!!! So ready for it!!!”

While another added, “Woke up and found the treat of the day!! This couple is gonna slay I’m sure.”

“Bilal Abbas looks insanely handsome,” a third gushed.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is directed by Musaddiq Malek and produced by Six Sigma Plus.