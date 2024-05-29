Hania Aamir breaks silence on social media trolling

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir opened up on being a constant target of social media trolls and shared her way of dealing with all the negativity.

On her recent outing on a radio show, Hania Aamir was quizzed about how she deals with all the bullies on the internet, who choose to troll the actor on her day-to-day activities and judge her moral character, on the basis of her attire or short hair or tattoos.

The celebrity maintained that social media trolls don’t affect her, nor does it in any way impact her likeness for certain things, as she has learnt to keep her social media and personal life separate.

“It’s when people close to me, either my manager or my mom tell me that I’m doing something wrong in life, I listen to them because they matter and they’ve seen me grow. Their opinion will matter,” she said.

“But people on social media – of course, they can tell me short hair does not look good, or your tattoo is not good, they can have opinions, but do I have to listen to them? I’m not saying you need to have thick skin or whatever, but then to process that and to understand that these are people with opinions. And I have put myself out there, so they will have opinions,” she explained.

Concluding her point, the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ star maintained, “But I don’t care if people have issues with my hair or anything. I don’t see negative comments.”

Pertinent to note here that Aamir is one of the most-followed Pakistani celebs on social media, with over 14 million followers on her official handle. She keeps her fans updated with her life happenings, OOTDs, glimpses of travel adventures as well as her professional endeavours on the feed.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, she was last seen in the superhit drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman.

