Hania Aamir catches the golden hour for perfect selfie

A-list actor Hania Aamir caught the golden hour on time for her latest selfie viral across social media sites.

Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Tuesday, Aamir treated her more than seven million followers on the social platform with a golden hour selfie, putting her simplicity to display.

She flaunted her signature tinted makeup look with unkempt hair and a black tank top in the close-up shot. ‘Mere Humsafar’ star captioned the selfie aptly by writing ‘Morning sunshine’.

The now-viral selfie was loved by social users on the gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hania Aamir is currently winning hearts in the drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman. She plays the protagonist Maheer in the play.

Apart from the A-list trio, the ensemble cast of the romance play features Shahood Alvi, Salma Hassan, Angeline Malik, Noor-ul-Hassan, Javed Sheikh, Shaheen Khan, Rabya Kulsoom, Amber Khan, Sabeena Syed, Ayesha Mirza, and Washma Fatima.

Sidra Seher Imran has written the story of the drama, while Badar Mehmood directed it, under the production banner ‘Big Bang Entertainment’ of Fahad Mustafa and Ali Kazmi. The soul-soothing OST is the recreation by Baloch singer Kaifi Khali, of his chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno’.

‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.

